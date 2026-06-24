What is Zacks Research's Forecast for ITT FY2028 Earnings?

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) - Zacks Research lowered their FY2028 EPS estimates for ITT in a research note issued on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $10.57 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.59. The consensus estimate for ITT's current full-year earnings is $7.91 per share.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. ITT had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 10.80%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS.

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ITT has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 price objective on ITT in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on ITT from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ITT

ITT Trading Down 2.4%

ITT stock opened at $194.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ITT has a 12 month low of $152.57 and a 12 month high of $225.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.386 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. ITT's dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $41,682.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,894.19. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total transaction of $1,483,507.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. The trade was a 44.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bayban bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in ITT by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ITT

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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