What is Zacks Research's Forecast for Meridian Q3 Earnings?

Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRDN - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Meridian in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst M. Marin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Meridian's current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Meridian's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRDN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $50.19 million during the quarter. Meridian had a negative return on equity of 117.87% and a negative net margin of 41.41%.

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Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Meridian from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Meridian to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell" and a consensus price target of $21.60.

View Our Latest Report on Meridian

Meridian Stock Performance

MRDN opened at $11.27 on Monday. Meridian has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $142.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06.

Institutional Trading of Meridian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meridian by 1,603.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 206,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 193,982 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Meridian by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 79,382 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Meridian by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,695 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 65,501 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Meridian by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,812 shares of the company's stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 53,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meridian

In other news, CEO Anthony Brian Goodman sold 5,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $75,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 429,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,467.49. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 57,346 shares of company stock valued at $727,622 over the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meridian

Meridian Holdings Inc is engaged in the online gaming and betting business, providing sports betting, online casino, and gaming operations across multiple jurisdictions in Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. The company has three reportable segments: MeridianBet Group, GMAG, and RKings & CFAC. The MeridianBet Group segment includes retail and online sports betting, casinos, and related gaming operations. The GMAG segment focuses on the resale of third-party gaming content, mainly serving customers in the Asia-Pacific region.

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