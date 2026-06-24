What is Zacks Research's Forecast for MGY Q1 Earnings?

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY - Free Report) - Zacks Research cut their Q1 2028 EPS estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas' current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas' FY2028 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MGY. Mizuho upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.33.

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Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.71. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The company's 50-day moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $358.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $349.89 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Magnolia Oil & Gas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.37%.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 47,620 shares of the company's stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Magnolia Oil & Gas

Here are the key news stories impacting Magnolia Oil & Gas this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted Magnolia Oil & Gas earnings estimates for multiple periods, including FY2026 to $2.57 from $2.51, Q2 2026 to $0.65 from $0.64, Q3 2026 to $0.70 from $0.67, and FY2027 to $2.48 from $2.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas stock page

Zacks Research lifted Magnolia Oil & Gas earnings estimates for multiple periods, including FY2026 to $2.57 from $2.51, Q2 2026 to $0.65 from $0.64, Q3 2026 to $0.70 from $0.67, and FY2027 to $2.48 from $2.46. Positive Sentiment: The analyst also increased estimates for Q1 2027 to $0.63 and Q2 2027 to $0.59, reinforcing a generally stable earnings outlook for Magnolia Oil & Gas. Magnolia Oil & Gas stock page

The analyst also increased estimates for Q1 2027 to $0.63 and Q2 2027 to $0.59, reinforcing a generally stable earnings outlook for Magnolia Oil & Gas. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research kept a Hold rating on Magnolia Oil & Gas, indicating the firm sees limited near-term upside despite the higher earnings forecasts. Magnolia Oil & Gas stock page

Zacks Research kept a rating on Magnolia Oil & Gas, indicating the firm sees limited near-term upside despite the higher earnings forecasts. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut its Q1 2028 EPS estimate to $0.54 from $0.56 and FY2028 EPS to $2.19 from $2.25, signaling slightly softer longer-term expectations. Magnolia Oil & Gas stock page

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp NYSE: MGY is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of onshore oil and gas assets in South Texas. Headquartered in Houston, the company concentrates its efforts on the Eagle Ford Shale, where it holds significant working interests in key producing counties.

The company's core operations center on horizontal drilling and multi-stage completions designed to extract light crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

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