What is Zacks Research's Forecast for Mosaic Q2 Earnings?

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mosaic in a report released on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mosaic's current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.15). Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 0.36%.The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Mosaic's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mosaic from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOS

Mosaic Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $22.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 171.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The firm's 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 27.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,176 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 34,151 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Mosaic by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,836 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company's stock.

Mosaic News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mosaic this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Mosaic from “Strong Sell” to “Hold” , which is a slight sentiment improvement but still indicates limited near-term upside. Zacks.com

Zacks Research upgraded Mosaic from , which is a slight sentiment improvement but still indicates limited near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Analysts cut Q2 2026 EPS estimates to $0.08 from $0.12 , signaling a softer short-term earnings outlook. MarketBeat MOS page

Analysts cut estimates to , signaling a softer short-term earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028 earnings estimates were all reduced, reinforcing concerns that Mosaic’s profits may remain under pressure over the next several years. MarketBeat MOS page

About Mosaic

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

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