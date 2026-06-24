What is Zacks Research's Forecast for O-I Glass Q2 Earnings?

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI - Free Report) - Zacks Research upped their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for O-I Glass in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Zacks Research has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for O-I Glass' current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O-I Glass' Q4 2027 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.80 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OI. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $14.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of O-I Glass from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.50.

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O-I Glass Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of OI stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. O-I Glass has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O-I Glass news, SVP Eduardo Restrepo purchased 3,309 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $29,714.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 94,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $845,907.02. This represents a 3.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darrow A. Abrahams acquired 2,774 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $25,076.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president owned 235,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,789.12. This trade represents a 1.19% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 17,083 shares of company stock valued at $157,312 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in O-I Glass by 491.5% during the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,496 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 36,533.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,198 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting O-I Glass

Here are the key news stories impacting O-I Glass this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its EPS estimates for several future periods, including Q2 2027 to $0.49 from $0.46, Q4 2027 to $0.43 from $0.38, and FY2027 to $1.80 from $1.78, suggesting improving profitability expectations for O-I Glass. O-I Glass stock page

Zacks Research raised its EPS estimates for several future periods, including from $0.46, from $0.38, and from $1.78, suggesting improving profitability expectations for O-I Glass. Positive Sentiment: The most recent estimate for Q1 2028 EPS was lifted to $0.65 from $0.55, another sign analysts see earnings momentum extending into 2028. O-I Glass stock page

The most recent estimate for from $0.55, another sign analysts see earnings momentum extending into 2028. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research also trimmed some nearer-term estimates, including Q2 2026 to $0.28 from $0.29, Q3 2026 to $0.52 from $0.53, and Q1 2027 to $0.34 from $0.35, indicating the outlook remains mixed in the shorter term. O-I Glass stock page

Zacks Research also trimmed some nearer-term estimates, including from $0.29, from $0.53, and from $0.35, indicating the outlook remains mixed in the shorter term. Neutral Sentiment: The analyst retained a Strong Sell rating, which may limit enthusiasm despite the higher forecast numbers. O-I Glass stock page

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

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