What is Zacks Research's Forecast for Timken Q3 Earnings?

Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Timken in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Timken's current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Timken's Q1 2028 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

TKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Timken from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Timken from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Timken from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Timken from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Timken in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $105.86.

Get Timken alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on Timken

Timken Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE TKR opened at $106.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Timken has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $111.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Timken by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Timken by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 27,465 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Timken by 3.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Timken by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 10,889 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 19,636 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total value of $2,120,491.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,310,251.64. The trade was a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. Timken's payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

More Timken News

Here are the key news stories impacting Timken this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several near‑ and long‑term EPS forecasts for Timken, nudging Q4 2026 to $1.27, Q1 2027 to $1.58 and Q4 2027 to $1.54 and lifting FY2027 to $6.41 and FY2028 to $7.04 — incremental upgrades that support higher future earnings expectations and valuation tailwinds.

Zacks Research raised several near‑ and long‑term EPS forecasts for Timken, nudging Q4 2026 to $1.27, Q1 2027 to $1.58 and Q4 2027 to $1.54 and lifting FY2027 to $6.41 and FY2028 to $7.04 — incremental upgrades that support higher future earnings expectations and valuation tailwinds. Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer raised its price target on TKR to $117, signaling buy‑side confidence about the company’s outlook and providing a potential catalyst for upside if other investors follow suit. Oppenheimer Increases Timken NYSE: TKR Price Target to $117.00

Oppenheimer raised its price target on TKR to $117, signaling buy‑side confidence about the company’s outlook and providing a potential catalyst for upside if other investors follow suit. Neutral Sentiment: Timken announced a leadership transition in its Engineered Bearings segment (Executive VP/President Andreas Roellgen stepped down). Management changes can create short‑term uncertainty for the segment but aren’t inherently negative if succession and continuity plans are clear. Timken Announces Leadership Transition in Engineered Bearings Segment

Timken announced a leadership transition in its Engineered Bearings segment (Executive VP/President Andreas Roellgen stepped down). Management changes can create short‑term uncertainty for the segment but aren’t inherently negative if succession and continuity plans are clear. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary pieces compare Timken to peers and note recent short‑term momentum (e.g., “Timken Is Up 0.85% in One Week” and a value comparison with Hoya). These items provide context for investor positioning but are unlikely to drive large moves by themselves. Timken (TKR) Is Up 0.85% in One Week: What You Should Know TKR or HOCPY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

About Timken

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Timken, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Timken wasn't on the list.

While Timken currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here