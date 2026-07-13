What is Zacks Research's Forecast for WGO FY2026 Earnings?

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO - Free Report) - Zacks Research dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the RV manufacturer will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.35. Zacks Research has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries' current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The RV manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 1.36%.The business had revenue of $698.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $755.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-2.000 EPS.

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A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WGO. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Griffin Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Winnebago Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WGO

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $29.36 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16. The company has a market capitalization of $829.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,354,155 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $54,870,000 after purchasing an additional 937,140 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,642,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 300.6% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 573,448 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $17,771,000 after buying an additional 430,300 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 111.2% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 680,199 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $22,746,000 after acquiring an additional 358,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,785,000.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Winnebago Industries's payout ratio is presently 102.94%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and specialty vehicles, headquartered in Forest City, Iowa. Since its founding in 1958, the company has gained recognition for its motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth-wheel products under the Winnebago and Grand Design brands. Its portfolio also includes towable RVs, camper vans and commercial vehicles tailored for healthcare, government and mobile retail applications.

In addition to vehicle production, Winnebago Industries maintains an extensive dealer and service network across the United States and Canada, supplemented by parts distribution centers and customer support resources.

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