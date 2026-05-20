Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Stock Unloaded Rep. Brian Babin

Representative Brian Babin (Republican-Texas) recently sold shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. NYSE: WPM. In a filing disclosed on May 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Wheaton Precious Metals stock on May 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS SEP IRA" account.

Representative Brian Babin also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Westshore Terminals Investment OTCMKTS: WTSHF on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Compass Diversified NYSE: CODI on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FTAI Infrastructure NASDAQ: FIP on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Energy Transfer NYSE: ET on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of South32 OTCMKTS: SOUHY on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Range Resources NYSE: RRC on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Enbridge NYSE: ENB on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Woodside Energy Group NYSE: WDS on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI on 5/5/2026.

Get WPM alerts: Sign Up

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of WPM stock opened at $123.99 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $79.93 and a 52 week high of $165.76. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $135.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.07. The stock has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.55% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $901.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals's payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 234 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on WPM shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

About Representative Babin

Brian Babin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas' 36th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Babin (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas' 36th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Babin is a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology. Babin served in the United States Air Force as a captain from 1975 to 1979. While serving, he earned his B.S. in biology from Lamar University in 1973. He then enrolled in dental school at the University of Texas and graduated with his D.D.S. in 1976. He has been engaged in general dental practice since 1979.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company's activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wheaton Precious Metals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wheaton Precious Metals wasn't on the list.

While Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here