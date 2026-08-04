Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Trading Up 9.9% - Still a Buy?

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.97 and last traded at $43.0870. 979,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,642,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.21.

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Key Whirlpool News

Here are the key news stories impacting Whirlpool this week:

Positive Sentiment: Whirlpool completed a $2 billion asset-based lending facility and issued $2 billion in secured bonds, extending debt maturities through 2028. The refinancing reduces near-term liquidity pressure and gives the company more flexibility. Whirlpool Corporation Announces Second-Quarter Results

Whirlpool completed a $2 billion asset-based lending facility and issued $2 billion in secured bonds, extending debt maturities through 2028. The refinancing reduces near-term liquidity pressure and gives the company more flexibility. Positive Sentiment: Management said North American pricing actions were successfully implemented, supported by new product launches, and announced additional price increases in Latin America. Sequential margin improvement also provided a constructive operating signal.

Management said North American pricing actions were successfully implemented, supported by new product launches, and announced additional price increases in Latin America. Sequential margin improvement also provided a constructive operating signal. Positive Sentiment: Whirlpool maintained its 2026 revenue and margin outlook. Ongoing EPS guidance is $2.50 to $3.00, while GAAP EPS guidance is $2.25 to $2.75; the updated range reflects higher expected interest expense but remains broadly consistent with prior expectations. The company continues to target approximately $700 million in operating cash flow and more than $300 million in free cash flow.

Whirlpool maintained its 2026 revenue and margin outlook. Ongoing EPS guidance is $2.50 to $3.00, while GAAP EPS guidance is $2.25 to $2.75; the updated range reflects higher expected interest expense but remains broadly consistent with prior expectations. The company continues to target approximately $700 million in operating cash flow and more than $300 million in free cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter GAAP net income was $88 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, while ongoing earnings were a loss of $0.21 per share. The difference reflects special items and makes the underlying operating result less favorable than the GAAP figure suggests. Whirlpool Reports Q2 Loss

Second-quarter GAAP net income was $88 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, while ongoing earnings were a loss of $0.21 per share. The difference reflects special items and makes the underlying operating result less favorable than the GAAP figure suggests. Negative Sentiment: Revenue fell 6.8% year over year to roughly $3.52 billion, below the approximately $3.55 billion consensus estimate. Ongoing EPS also missed expectations for a $0.06 loss, coming in at a $0.21 loss, compared with $1.34 of earnings a year earlier.

Revenue fell 6.8% year over year to roughly $3.52 billion, below the approximately $3.55 billion consensus estimate. Ongoing EPS also missed expectations for a $0.06 loss, coming in at a $0.21 loss, compared with $1.34 of earnings a year earlier. Negative Sentiment: Whirlpool’s concentration in North America leaves it exposed to the slumping U.S. housing market, which is weighing on appliance demand. Brokerages collectively rate the stock “Reduce,” signaling limited confidence in a near-term recovery. Whirlpool’s Global Strategy and Housing Exposure

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. Bank of America lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $46.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WHR

Whirlpool Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average of $55.35.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Whirlpool's revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Corporation will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429,230 shares of the company's stock worth $175,245,000 after buying an additional 80,122 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 191.6% during the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,422,618 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,849 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 2,391,252 shares of the company's stock worth $172,505,000 after acquiring an additional 221,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,044 shares of the company's stock worth $92,472,000 after acquiring an additional 29,162 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,175 shares of the company's stock worth $39,690,000 after purchasing an additional 148,535 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

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