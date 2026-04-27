Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

Whitbread PLC - Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WTBDY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 20,603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session's volume of 35,587 shares.The stock last traded at $8.40 and had previously closed at $8.30.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTBDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitbread presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Whitbread Stock Up 1.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc is a UK-based hospitality company primarily engaged in hotel and restaurant operations. Its flagship brand, Premier Inn, is one of the largest budget hotel chains in the United Kingdom, offering standardized accommodation across city centre and suburban locations. In addition to hotels, Whitbread operates a portfolio of food and beverage outlets, including family-oriented restaurants and pubs that cater to both leisure and business travellers.

The company's hotel portfolio comprises hundreds of properties in the UK, alongside an established presence in Germany and select international markets under the Premier Inn banner.

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