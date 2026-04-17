White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2,333.00 and last traded at $2,323.0130, with a volume of 6739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,294.72.

Get WTM alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTM

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,207.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,059.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $39.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $379.45 by ($339.68). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.0%. White Mountains Insurance Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Institutional Trading of White Mountains Insurance Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 157,217 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $262,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 120,880 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $251,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 107,851 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $180,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,241 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $102,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 43,973 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $91,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company's stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based diversified insurance and financial services holding company organized in 1985 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. The company operates through a portfolio of insurance, reinsurance and specialty finance businesses, offering a blend of underwriting expertise and investment management to institutional clients worldwide. As a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: WTM, White Mountains seeks to generate long-term shareholder value by combining disciplined capital management with strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives.

Through its principal operating subsidiaries—most notably Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider White Mountains Insurance Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and White Mountains Insurance Group wasn't on the list.

While White Mountains Insurance Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here