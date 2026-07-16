Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.35 and traded as high as C$15.63. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at C$15.53, with a volume of 3,735,565 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TD lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$17.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WCP

Whitecap Resources Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a market cap of C$18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.01.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.1226131 EPS for the current year.

Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Whitecap Resources's payout ratio is currently 99.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Whitecap Resources news, insider Joseph Adam Wong acquired 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.46 per share, with a total value of C$108,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 111,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$1,611,075.36. This represents a 7.22% increase in their position. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.46 per share, with a total value of C$144,600.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,308,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$47,835,111.54. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $481,010 and sold 6,100 shares valued at $83,826. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc is a leading Canadian energy company committed to delivering reliable returns to shareholders through the responsible development of oil and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With a strong track record of profitable growth and a sustainable dividend, Whitecap delivers long-term value to investors, supported by investment-grade financial strength.

Further Reading

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