WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Shares of WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,507,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session's volume of 1,464,745 shares.The stock last traded at $33.4350 and had previously closed at $36.29.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WYFI. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of WhiteFiber from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of WhiteFiber in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on WhiteFiber from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of WhiteFiber in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on WhiteFiber from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WhiteFiber presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WYFI

WhiteFiber Stock Down 12.8%

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -21.91. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). WhiteFiber had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 45.24%.The business had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter. The business's revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WhiteFiber, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of WhiteFiber

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYFI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of WhiteFiber by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,394 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of WhiteFiber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WhiteFiber by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,790 shares of the company's stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in WhiteFiber by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteFiber in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

About WhiteFiber

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”). Our Tier-3 data centers provide hosting and colocation services. Our cloud services support generative AI workstreams, especially training and inference.

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