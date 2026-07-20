WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.15, but opened at $26.30. WhiteFiber shares last traded at $27.2290, with a volume of 431,805 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on WhiteFiber from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on WhiteFiber from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of WhiteFiber in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of WhiteFiber in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of WhiteFiber from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WhiteFiber

WhiteFiber Stock Up 6.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92.

WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). WhiteFiber had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter. The business's revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WhiteFiber, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteFiber

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in WhiteFiber in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Situational Awareness LP acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteFiber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,770,000. Buffalo Business & Estate Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WhiteFiber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of WhiteFiber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,873,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in WhiteFiber by 604.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,714 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 169,646 shares during the period.

About WhiteFiber

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”). Our Tier-3 data centers provide hosting and colocation services. Our cloud services support generative AI workstreams, especially training and inference.

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