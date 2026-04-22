WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) Stock Price Up 9.2% - What's Next?

WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.4330. Approximately 135,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 898,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WYFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of WhiteFiber in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on WhiteFiber from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on WhiteFiber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on WhiteFiber in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on WhiteFiber in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WhiteFiber presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WYFI

WhiteFiber Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.03. The company has a market cap of $645.11 million and a P/E ratio of -14.75.

WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $23.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.07 million. Equities analysts predict that WhiteFiber, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WYFI. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in WhiteFiber during the third quarter worth $349,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in WhiteFiber during the third quarter worth $1,167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in WhiteFiber during the third quarter worth $1,534,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WhiteFiber during the third quarter worth $260,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in WhiteFiber during the third quarter worth $2,718,000.

About WhiteFiber

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”). Our Tier-3 data centers provide hosting and colocation services. Our cloud services support generative AI workstreams, especially training and inference.

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