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WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) Stock Price Up 9.2% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
WhiteFiber logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stock jump: WhiteFiber shares were up 9.2% to about $17.43 mid-day, but the move occurred on thin volume (~135,854 shares, roughly 85% below the daily average).
  • Analyst outlook: The consensus is a “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of $31.18, though recent notes include mixed actions (price-target cuts and neutral/buy initiations from different firms).
  • Fundamentals and earnings: WhiteFiber reported a Q1 loss of ($0.67) EPS versus a ($0.14) estimate while revenue slightly beat, and the company remains unprofitable (market cap ~$645M; P/E -14.75).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of WhiteFiber.

WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.4330. Approximately 135,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 898,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WYFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of WhiteFiber in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on WhiteFiber from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on WhiteFiber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on WhiteFiber in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on WhiteFiber in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WhiteFiber presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WYFI

WhiteFiber Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.03. The company has a market cap of $645.11 million and a P/E ratio of -14.75.

WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $23.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.07 million. Equities analysts predict that WhiteFiber, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WYFI. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in WhiteFiber during the third quarter worth $349,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in WhiteFiber during the third quarter worth $1,167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in WhiteFiber during the third quarter worth $1,534,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WhiteFiber during the third quarter worth $260,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in WhiteFiber during the third quarter worth $2,718,000.

About WhiteFiber

(Get Free Report)

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”). Our Tier-3 data centers provide hosting and colocation services. Our cloud services support generative AI workstreams, especially training and inference.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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