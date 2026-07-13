William Chad Lenamon Sells 1,000 Shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Stock

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) COO William Chad Lenamon sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 87,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,660.26. The trade was a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Chad Lenamon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, William Chad Lenamon sold 1,000 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts: Sign Up

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

KGS traded down $1.31 on Monday, reaching $66.53. 1,362,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,399. The company's 50-day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.54. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 89.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.13%.The business had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Kodiak Gas Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 264.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,593,274 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,988,000 after buying an additional 1,287,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,170,360 shares of the company's stock worth $230,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,172 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,271,553 shares of the company's stock worth $159,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,008 shares of the company's stock worth $124,916,000 after acquiring an additional 806,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,555 shares of the company's stock worth $181,108,000 after acquiring an additional 135,998 shares in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KGS

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kodiak Gas Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kodiak Gas Services wasn't on the list.

While Kodiak Gas Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here