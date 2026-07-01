Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the pipeline company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.73% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WMB. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Williams Companies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $82.94.

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Williams Companies Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.52. 902,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,039,324. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.03. The firm has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.58. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $80.07.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $152,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 287,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,924,589.65. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glen G. Jasek sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total value of $195,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 54,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,993.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,034,335 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 15,309 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,220 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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