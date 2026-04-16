Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Sets New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Wilmar International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLMIY - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.45 and last traded at $30.42, with a volume of 767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.

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Wilmar International Trading Up 1.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited is a leading global agribusiness group with a diversified portfolio spanning palm oil cultivation, edible oils, sugar, flour milling, and oilseed crushing. Headquartered in Singapore, the company engages in the processing, refining, marketing, and distribution of agricultural commodities, serving both consumer and industrial markets. Its core products include a wide range of edible oils, specialty fats, and oleochemicals used across the food, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries.

Founded in 1991 by Kuok Khoon Hong and a consortium of agricultural entrepreneurs, Wilmar International has grown through strategic acquisitions and joint ventures to establish a vertically integrated supply chain.

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