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Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Sets New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Wilmar International logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wilmar International hit a new 52-week high, trading intraday as high as $31.45 and last at $30.42 on light volume (~767 shares), and was up about 1.5%.
  • The stock is trading above its 50-day ($28.91) and 200-day ($25.84) simple moving averages, signaling continued bullish momentum.
  • Wilmar is a leading global agribusiness (edible oils, palm oil, sugar, etc.) with low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.29) but modest liquidity (quick ratio 0.67, current ratio 1.12).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Wilmar International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLMIY - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.45 and last traded at $30.42, with a volume of 767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.

Wilmar International Trading Up 1.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84.

Wilmar International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wilmar International Limited is a leading global agribusiness group with a diversified portfolio spanning palm oil cultivation, edible oils, sugar, flour milling, and oilseed crushing. Headquartered in Singapore, the company engages in the processing, refining, marketing, and distribution of agricultural commodities, serving both consumer and industrial markets. Its core products include a wide range of edible oils, specialty fats, and oleochemicals used across the food, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries.

Founded in 1991 by Kuok Khoon Hong and a consortium of agricultural entrepreneurs, Wilmar International has grown through strategic acquisitions and joint ventures to establish a vertically integrated supply chain.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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