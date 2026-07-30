Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $225.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target points to a potential upside of 50.21% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WING. Piper Sandler set a $173.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Wingstop from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $264.00 to $234.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $250.52.

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Wingstop Trading Down 4.5%

NASDAQ WING traded down $6.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.15. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,307,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,615. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $116.35 and a 52 week high of $381.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $152.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.66.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $185.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.25 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 15.77%.Wingstop's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Wingstop by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 138 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 121.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Key Wingstop News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wingstop this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $1.18 per share, ahead of the $1.02 analyst consensus and up from $1.00 a year earlier. Revenue increased 6.5% year over year to $185.56 million. Wingstop Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $1.18 per share, ahead of the $1.02 analyst consensus and up from $1.00 a year earlier. Revenue increased 6.5% year over year to $185.56 million. Positive Sentiment: Wingstop opened 102 net new locations during the quarter, resulting in 16% unit growth. Management reiterated its target for 15% to 16% global unit growth, supporting the company’s longer-term expansion story. Wingstop Fiscal Second-Quarter Results

Wingstop opened 102 net new locations during the quarter, resulting in 16% unit growth. Management reiterated its target for 15% to 16% global unit growth, supporting the company’s longer-term expansion story. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its quarterly dividend 10% to $0.33 per share, although the annualized yield remains modest at approximately 0.9%. Wingstop Declares Dividend

The company raised its quarterly dividend 10% to $0.33 per share, although the annualized yield remains modest at approximately 0.9%. Neutral Sentiment: Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating with a $200 price target, indicating continued confidence in Wingstop’s long-term growth potential. Stephens Rating Update

Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating with a $200 price target, indicating continued confidence in Wingstop’s long-term growth potential. Negative Sentiment: Management expects domestic same-store sales to decline 4% to 6% in 2026. It attributed recent weakness to pressure on consumer spending and said improved value messaging may be needed to restore traffic. Wingstop Same-Store Sales Outlook

Management expects domestic same-store sales to decline 4% to 6% in 2026. It attributed recent weakness to pressure on consumer spending and said improved value messaging may be needed to restore traffic. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue fell short of expectations of $190.25 million, and analysts lowered price targets: Wells Fargo cut its target to $165 while BTIG reduced its target to $265, though both maintained bullish ratings. The combination of weak traffic trends and target reductions is weighing on sentiment. Analyst Price Target Updates

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc NASDAQ: WING is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company's core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

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