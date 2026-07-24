Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.7692.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTFC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Brean Capital cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $186.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday.

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Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $157.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.84. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $119.61 and a 1-year high of $167.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $738.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.36 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 20.72%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In related news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 9,579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,425,546.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 179,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,759,324.20. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suzet M. Mckinney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,303 shares in the company, valued at $492,014.88. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,019 shares of the bank's stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 179,430 shares of the bank's stock valued at $20,179,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,120 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company's stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

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