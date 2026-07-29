WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Update

Get DGRE alerts: Sign Up

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund ( NASDAQ:DGRE Get Free Report ) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 31,427 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the June 30th total of 54,491 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,158 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGRE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 44,589 shares of the company's stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,758 shares of the company's stock worth $33,090,000 after acquiring an additional 36,148 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ DGRE traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $36.73. 3,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,263. The company has a market cap of $135.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.75. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund wasn't on the list.

While WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here