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WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest fell sharply: DGRE’s short interest declined 42.3% to 31,427 shares as of July 15, representing about 0.8% of shares outstanding and a 1.6-day days-to-cover ratio.
  • Institutional ownership increased: Farther Finance Advisors, Noble Wealth Management, and One Capital Management all expanded their DGRE positions during recent reporting periods.
  • Shares traded lower: DGRE fell 1.8% to $36.73, with a market capitalization of approximately $135.9 million; the ETF’s 52-week range is $27.19 to $43.24.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE - Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 31,427 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the June 30th total of 54,491 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,158 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGRE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 44,589 shares of the company's stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,758 shares of the company's stock worth $33,090,000 after acquiring an additional 36,148 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ DGRE traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $36.73. 3,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,263. The company has a market cap of $135.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.75. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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