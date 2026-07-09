WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.6450, with a volume of 2377399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

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Key Stories Impacting WisdomTree

Here are the key news stories impacting WisdomTree this week:

Positive Sentiment: WisdomTree launched the WisdomTree Space Economy Fund (WSPC) , expanding its ETF lineup and potentially driving interest in new asset-gathering opportunities. WisdomTree Launches Space Economy Fund

WisdomTree launched the , expanding its ETF lineup and potentially driving interest in new asset-gathering opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: A separate article noted WisdomTree was drawing Russell 2000 attention , which may reflect broader market or index-related interest rather than a direct fundamental catalyst. Why Is WisdomTree NYSE: WT Gaining Russell 2000 Attention?

A separate article noted WisdomTree was drawing , which may reflect broader market or index-related interest rather than a direct fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities trimmed near-term earnings estimates for WisdomTree, including Q1 2027 EPS to $0.27 from $0.28, Q2 2027 to $0.30 from $0.32, Q3 2027 to $0.32 from $0.33, and Q4 2027 to $0.33 from $0.34.

Northland Securities for WisdomTree, including Q1 2027 EPS to $0.27 from $0.28, Q2 2027 to $0.30 from $0.32, Q3 2027 to $0.32 from $0.33, and Q4 2027 to $0.33 from $0.34. Negative Sentiment: The firm also lowered 2026 and 2027 full-year EPS forecasts, cutting FY2026 to $1.13 from $1.15 and FY2027 to $1.22 from $1.27, signaling a slightly softer earnings outlook for WT.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WT shares. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded WisdomTree from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded WisdomTree from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WisdomTree from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $16.80 target price on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WisdomTree

WisdomTree Trading Up 6.3%

The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.57.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.26%.The business had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. WisdomTree's dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David M. Yates sold 15,000 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 157,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,431.94. The trade was a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,110,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,083,552.55. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 2.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 456,990 shares of the company's stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 379.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 880,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,858,000 after buying an additional 697,156 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 301,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 78,837 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 722.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 81,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 482,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 80,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company's stock.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc NYSE: WT is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

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