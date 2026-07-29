WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings cut WisdomTree from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $16.80 price target on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded WisdomTree from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WisdomTree from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.06.

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WisdomTree Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WT opened at $19.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.18. WisdomTree has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.07.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.26%.WisdomTree's revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WisdomTree will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,110,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,083,552.55. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Yates sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 157,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,844,431.94. The trade was a 8.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in WisdomTree by 556.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,327,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,847 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 9.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 20,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in WisdomTree by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,271 shares of the company's stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 32,495 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in WisdomTree in the 1st quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in WisdomTree by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 163,727 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 105,023 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc NYSE: WT is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

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