Free Trial
→ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Down 44.7% in April

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) fell 44.7% in April to 168,556 shares (about 0.1% of shares), giving a 0.2‑day short‑interest ratio on average daily volume.
  • Shares traded at $93.87 (down 0.1%)—near the one‑year high of $94.26—with a market capitalization of $16.43 billion and a P/E of 22.10.
  • Several institutions increased positions in Q1, notably Intrua Financial raised its stake to 497,887 shares (~$43.7M) and MOR Wealth Management holds 220,333 shares (~$19.35M).
  • Interested in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund? Here are five stocks we like better.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW - Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 168,556 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the March 31st total of 305,001 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 741,568 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 0.1%

DGRW traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.87. The stock had a trading volume of 340,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,284. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock's 50 day moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.24. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $76.03 and a one year high of $94.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. MOR Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. MOR Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,333 shares of the company's stock worth $19,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 43.2% in the first quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the company's stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,162 shares of the company's stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 497,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,734,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Right Now?

Before you consider WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund wasn't on the list.

While WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Click the link to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines