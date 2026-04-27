WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Down 44.7% in April

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WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund ( NASDAQ:DGRW Get Free Report ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 168,556 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the March 31st total of 305,001 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 741,568 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DGRW traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.87. The stock had a trading volume of 340,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,284. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock's 50 day moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.24. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $76.03 and a one year high of $94.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. MOR Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. MOR Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,333 shares of the company's stock worth $19,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 43.2% in the first quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the company's stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,162 shares of the company's stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 497,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,734,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

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