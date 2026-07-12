Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.75.

WIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wix.com from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Wix.com from a "market outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 632.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Wix.com by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 446 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Wix.com by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 497 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Wix.com stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.14. 1,280,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,014. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $190.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $541.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $544.04 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a negative net margin of 1.97%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company's software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.

Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.

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