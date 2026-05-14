Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Downgraded to Equal Weight Rating by Wells Fargo & Company

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the information services provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target points to a potential downside of 2.39% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WIX. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Wix.com from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wix.com from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Wix.com from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $106.80.

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Wix.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $55.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $191.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.18.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $541.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.04 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 70.04%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase up to 40.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,565 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wix.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 469,078 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $42,250,000 after buying an additional 24,382 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Wix.com by 6.4% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,711 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $9,431,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 9.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 57,989 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company's stock.

Wix.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wix.com this week:

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company's software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.

Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.

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