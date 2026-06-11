Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Hits New 1-Year Low - What's Next?

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.10 and last traded at $46.21, with a volume of 1498973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.22.

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Key Stories Impacting Wix.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Wix.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wix announced a new integration that brings Wix Headless into Stripe Projects, letting developers and AI agents provision a full Wix business backend from the Stripe CLI. The move could strengthen Wix’s appeal to developers and support its long-term platform growth. Article Title

Wix announced a new integration that brings Wix Headless into Stripe Projects, letting developers and AI agents provision a full Wix business backend from the Stripe CLI. The move could strengthen Wix’s appeal to developers and support its long-term platform growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary also noted that institutional investors have added to WIX positions and analysts still show several buy/overweight ratings, which may offer some support to the stock over time. Article Title

Recent commentary also noted that institutional investors have added to WIX positions and analysts still show several buy/overweight ratings, which may offer some support to the stock over time. Neutral Sentiment: Wix is currently drawing increased attention as a trending stock, but that interest appears to be driven by volatility and recent news flow rather than a clear improvement in fundamentals. Article Title

Wix is currently drawing increased attention as a trending stock, but that interest appears to be driven by volatility and recent news flow rather than a clear improvement in fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Wix’s new Stripe Projects integration is still in developer preview, so the near-term financial impact is uncertain until adoption becomes clearer. Article Title

Wix’s new Stripe Projects integration is still in developer preview, so the near-term financial impact is uncertain until adoption becomes clearer. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or expanded investigations into whether Wix and its management violated securities laws after the company’s Q1 2026 results, adding a significant legal overhang. Article Title

Multiple law firms announced or expanded investigations into whether Wix and its management violated securities laws after the company’s Q1 2026 results, adding a significant legal overhang. Negative Sentiment: RBC highlighted AI-related headwinds in the web design market, suggesting competition from AI tools may continue to pressure Wix’s growth narrative. Article Title

RBC highlighted AI-related headwinds in the web design market, suggesting competition from AI tools may continue to pressure Wix’s growth narrative. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target on Wix, reinforcing the cautious tone around the stock after the recent selloff. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Wix.com from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wix.com from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wix.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WIX

Wix.com Trading Down 4.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.20.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.53). Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a negative net margin of 1.97%.The company had revenue of $541.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 11,894.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,529,474 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $318,676,000 after buying an additional 3,500,047 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,637,795 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $823,813,000 after buying an additional 2,606,204 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,390,589 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $602,270,000 after buying an additional 1,609,989 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,622,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,598,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company's stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company's software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.

Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.

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