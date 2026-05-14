Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the information services provider's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price points to a potential upside of 44.61% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $117.30.

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Wix.com Stock Down 27.1%

Wix.com stock opened at $55.32 on Thursday. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $191.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.53). Wix.com had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 70.04%. The company had revenue of $541.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wix.com will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to purchase up to 40.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,637,795 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $823,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,204 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 11,894.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,529,474 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $318,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,047 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Wix.com by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,390,589 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $602,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,989 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,008,480 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $312,551,000 after purchasing an additional 519,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Wix.com by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,575,000 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $279,767,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wix.com this week:

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company's software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.

Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.

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