Wolfe Research Lowers Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $100.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Wolfe Research's price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock's current price.

UNM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unum Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Unum Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Unum Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unum Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.18.

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Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNM traded down $3.50 on Monday, hitting $88.84. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,339,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,720. Unum Group has a one year low of $68.28 and a one year high of $93.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 5.86%.The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $961,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,922.18. This trade represents a 21.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,922 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 37,864 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Unum Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,459 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Unum Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Unum Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target on Unum Group to $110 from $105 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling increased confidence in the stock’s upside potential. Read More

Barclays raised its price target on Unum Group to $110 from $105 and reiterated an rating, signaling increased confidence in the stock’s upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Unum announced a $3.8 billion long-term care reinsurance transaction with Fortitude Re, which will cede part of its legacy LTC exposure and reduce statutory reserves tied to that business. Article Title

Unum announced a with Fortitude Re, which will cede part of its legacy LTC exposure and reduce statutory reserves tied to that business. Positive Sentiment: The deal should help lower balance-sheet risk and capital strain from long-term care liabilities, which investors often view as a key overhang for insurers like Unum. Article Title

The deal should help lower balance-sheet risk and capital strain from long-term care liabilities, which investors often view as a key overhang for insurers like Unum. Neutral Sentiment: Unum also hosted M&A-related call materials and transcripts around the transaction, but these appear to be informational follow-up items rather than additional new catalysts. Article Title

About Unum Group

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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