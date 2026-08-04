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Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:WWW)

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Wolverine World Wide logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wolverine World Wide declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, payable November 2 to shareholders of record on October 1. The dividend implies a 2.0% yield and an annualized payout of $0.40 per share.
  • The dividend appears well covered, with a current payout ratio of 29.0% and an expected future payout ratio of 22.5% based on analysts’ projected earnings.
  • Wolverine reported quarterly EPS of $0.25, beating estimates by $0.03, while revenue rose 11.0% year over year to $457.6 million. The company provided fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $1.43–$1.58.
  • Interested in Wolverine World Wide? Here are five stocks we like better.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

Wolverine World Wide has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 0.4%

WWW opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.75. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.44 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.580 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc NYSE: WWW is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide's offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide's portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

Read More

Dividend History for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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