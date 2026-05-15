Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a "market perform" rating on the textile maker's stock. Telsey Advisory Group's price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WWW. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Wolverine World Wide from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.89.

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Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.75. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.06%.The business had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $448.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.580 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,431,000. Alua Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,231,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,687,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1,740.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,204,127 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $21,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 3,524,326 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $63,967,000 after buying an additional 822,966 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wolverine World Wide this week:

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc NYSE: WWW is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide's offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide's portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

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