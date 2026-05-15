Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Robert W. Baird

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the textile maker's stock. Robert W. Baird's price target indicates a potential upside of 58.42% from the stock's previous close.

WWW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Wolverine World Wide from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.56.

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Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 2.4%

WWW stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $32.80.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.44 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.580 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,431,000. Alua Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth $33,231,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $21,687,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,740.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,204,127 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 3,524,326 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $63,967,000 after acquiring an additional 822,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Wolverine World Wide

Here are the key news stories impacting Wolverine World Wide this week:

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc NYSE: WWW is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide's offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide's portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

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