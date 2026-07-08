Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.75.

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Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $17.20 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.580 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wolverine World Wide

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 5,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $87,340.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 54,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $860,727.76. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2,134.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 13,834.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc NYSE: WWW is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide's offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide's portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

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