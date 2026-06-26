Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.40 and traded as high as $17.68. Wolverine World Wide shares last traded at $16.9150, with a volume of 690,542 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WWW shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings raised Wolverine World Wide from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on WWW

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 3.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business's fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.73.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.41%.The company had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.580 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Insider Activity at Wolverine World Wide

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 5,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $87,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 54,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $860,727.76. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 295.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,055 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 24,701 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 5.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,480 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,504,571 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 537,854 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 13.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 227,688 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 997,217 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $18,030,000 after purchasing an additional 45,982 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc NYSE: WWW is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide's offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide's portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

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