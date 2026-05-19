Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) EVP Sells $65,208.80 in Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) EVP Karrie Bem sold 185 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.48, for a total value of $65,208.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,055.84. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Woodward Stock Up 0.8%

Woodward stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $352.13. 341,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,642. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $371.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $204.03 and a one year high of $407.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. Woodward had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.85%.The business's revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.150-9.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Woodward's payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WWD. Wall Street Zen cut Woodward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Woodward from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $404.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $390.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Woodward

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Woodward by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,388,758 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $603,663,000 after buying an additional 80,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,870 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $451,093,000 after buying an additional 106,390 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,403,551 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $354,691,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Woodward by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,065,294 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $322,060,000 after buying an additional 334,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Woodward by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,448 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $297,014,000 after buying an additional 76,870 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

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