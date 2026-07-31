Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF - Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 244,375 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the June 30th total of 360,329 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,732 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

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Woori Bank Stock Up 7.4%

WF stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average of $65.87. Woori Bank has a fifty-two week low of $48.83 and a fifty-two week high of $84.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Woori Bank by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,904 shares of the bank's stock valued at $82,300,000 after buying an additional 61,178 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Woori Bank by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 298,934 shares of the bank's stock valued at $16,785,000 after acquiring an additional 37,123 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Woori Bank by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 198,920 shares of the bank's stock valued at $13,248,000 after acquiring an additional 64,055 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woori Bank by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 124,767 shares of the bank's stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Woori Bank by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 118,596 shares of the bank's stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WF. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Woori Bank from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research raised Woori Bank from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Woori Bank from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Woori Bank presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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About Woori Bank

Woori Bank Co, Ltd. NYSE: WF is a South Korean commercial bank and the principal banking unit of Woori Financial Group. Established in 2001 through the merger of Hanvit Bank and Peace Bank, the institution traces its roots to earlier banking entities that date back to the late 19th and mid-20th centuries. Headquartered in Seoul, Woori Bank operates under a universal banking model, serving both individual customers and corporate clients with a comprehensive suite of financial products and services.

The bank's core operations encompass retail banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management.

Further Reading

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