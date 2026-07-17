Woori Bank (WF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.40 per share and revenue of $1.9668 billion for the quarter.

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.99 billion. Woori Bank had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.34%. On average, analysts expect Woori Bank to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Woori Bank alerts: Sign Up

Woori Bank Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE WF opened at $63.42 on Friday. Woori Bank has a 1 year low of $48.83 and a 1 year high of $84.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business's 50-day moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average is $65.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Woori Bank by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the bank's stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Woori Bank in the second quarter worth $240,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Woori Bank by 1,221.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the bank's stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Woori Bank during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Calydon Capital lifted its position in Woori Bank by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Calydon Capital now owns 3,953 shares of the bank's stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WF. Weiss Ratings cut Woori Bank from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research raised Woori Bank from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Woori Bank from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on WF

About Woori Bank

Woori Bank Co, Ltd. NYSE: WF is a South Korean commercial bank and the principal banking unit of Woori Financial Group. Established in 2001 through the merger of Hanvit Bank and Peace Bank, the institution traces its roots to earlier banking entities that date back to the late 19th and mid-20th centuries. Headquartered in Seoul, Woori Bank operates under a universal banking model, serving both individual customers and corporate clients with a comprehensive suite of financial products and services.

The bank's core operations encompass retail banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Woori Bank, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Woori Bank wasn't on the list.

While Woori Bank currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here