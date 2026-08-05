Workiva (NYSE:WK) Given New $70.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Workiva (NYSE:WK - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $80.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the software maker's stock. BTIG Research's target price suggests a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock's current price.

WK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Workiva from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut Workiva from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Workiva from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workiva presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.67.

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Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of WK opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.95. Workiva has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Workiva (NYSE:WK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 68.43% and a net margin of 1.53%.The business had revenue of $255.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Workiva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.380-3.390 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workiva will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Workiva

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $49,690.00. Following the sale, the director owned 34,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,729,311.38. This represents a 2.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.77% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 88.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,646 shares of the software maker's stock worth $66,168,000 after buying an additional 520,839 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,091,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Workiva by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,083,243 shares of the software maker's stock worth $93,430,000 after acquiring an additional 87,056 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,289,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 893,859 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $77,095,000 after purchasing an additional 91,808 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Workiva News

Here are the key news stories impacting Workiva this week:

Positive Sentiment: Workiva reported second-quarter EPS of $0.77 , above the $0.64 analyst consensus and up substantially from $0.19 a year earlier. Revenue reached $255.3 million , exceeding the $251.2 million estimate and increasing 18.6% year over year. Workiva Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Workiva reported second-quarter EPS of , above the $0.64 analyst consensus and up substantially from $0.19 a year earlier. Revenue reached , exceeding the $251.2 million estimate and increasing 18.6% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management issued third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.79-$0.82 , well above the $0.57 consensus estimate. Revenue guidance of $260 million-$262 million is approximately in line with expectations, suggesting the earnings upside is being driven more by margins and operating performance than by higher sales forecasts. Workiva Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Management issued third-quarter EPS guidance of , well above the $0.57 consensus estimate. Revenue guidance of $260 million-$262 million is approximately in line with expectations, suggesting the earnings upside is being driven more by margins and operating performance than by higher sales forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Full-year 2026 EPS guidance was set at $3.38-$3.39, far above the $2.51 analyst consensus, while revenue guidance is approximately $1 billion. On the earnings call, executives highlighted strong financial performance, 19% growth in subscription and total revenue, and continued demand for Workiva’s platform among finance leaders adopting AI. Workiva Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

About Workiva

Workiva, originally founded as WebFilings in 2008, delivers a cloud-native platform designed to streamline and connect data, documents and teams for reporting and compliance. Its flagship Workiva platform supports a range of applications including financial reporting, regulatory filings, internal controls documentation, risk management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures. By centralizing data and automating workflows, the company helps organizations improve accuracy, transparency and auditability across critical reporting processes.

The Workiva platform offers modular solutions that integrate with existing enterprise systems and data sources.

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