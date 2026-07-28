Workiva (WK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Workiva (NYSE:WK - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $251.1580 million for the quarter. Workiva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.650 EPS. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Workiva (NYSE:WK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $247.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.17 million. Workiva had a net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 68.43%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Workiva to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Workiva Price Performance

NYSE:WK opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 242.09 and a beta of 0.50. Workiva has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $97.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on WK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Workiva from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Workiva from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Workiva from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $88.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Workiva

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $49,690.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,311.38. This represents a 2.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Workiva by 82.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the software maker's stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company's stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, originally founded as WebFilings in 2008, delivers a cloud-native platform designed to streamline and connect data, documents and teams for reporting and compliance. Its flagship Workiva platform supports a range of applications including financial reporting, regulatory filings, internal controls documentation, risk management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures. By centralizing data and automating workflows, the company helps organizations improve accuracy, transparency and auditability across critical reporting processes.

The Workiva platform offers modular solutions that integrate with existing enterprise systems and data sources.

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