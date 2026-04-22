World Acceptance (WRLD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect World Acceptance to post earnings of $7.74 per share and revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.77). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.46%.The business had revenue of $128.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $133.49 million.

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World Acceptance Price Performance

World Acceptance stock opened at $147.76 on Wednesday. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $185.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.95. The company has a quick ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 25.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $729.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, World Acceptance presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WRLD

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $141,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,141,387.92. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 41.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Acceptance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,588 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thomas W purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $10,894,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,188 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 680.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,649 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 58,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,358 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation NASDAQ: WRLD is a consumer finance company headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. Founded in 1972, the company provides credit solutions to underserved customers who may have limited access to traditional banking services. Over the decades, World Acceptance has built a reputation for tailored lending that emphasizes responsible underwriting and personalized customer service.

The company's core product offerings include short-term installment loans designed to meet the immediate financial needs of its clients.

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