Free Trial
→ 10 stocks to dump today (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Stock Price Down 6.4% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Worley logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Worley ADR fell 6.4% intraday to $8.05 on Monday, with ~1,166 shares traded—about a 58% decline vs. its average daily volume.
  • Jefferies downgraded the stock from "strong-buy" to "hold"; analyst coverage is split (1 Buy, 1 Hold), giving a MarketBeat average rating of "Moderate Buy."
  • The stock sits near technicals of a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day SMA of $8.68, and Worley is a global EPC and professional services firm serving the energy, chemicals and resources sectors.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Worley Limited Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY - Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 1,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Worley from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Worley presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WYGPY

Worley Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68.

About Worley

(Get Free Report)

Worley OTCMKTS: WYGPY is a global professional services company specializing in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions for the energy, chemicals and resources sectors. Headquartered in North Sydney, Australia, the firm offers project delivery, consulting and advisory services across the full asset lifecycle, from concept and feasibility through design, execution and operations support. Worley's client base spans major international oil and gas companies, mining operators, petrochemical producers and utility providers.

The company's service offerings encompass traditional engineering and project management as well as digital and sustainability-focused solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Worley Right Now?

Before you consider Worley, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Worley wasn't on the list.

While Worley currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer)
Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer)
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines