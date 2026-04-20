Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Stock Price Down 6.4% - Time to Sell?

Worley Limited Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY - Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 1,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Worley from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Worley presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Worley Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68.

About Worley

Worley OTCMKTS: WYGPY is a global professional services company specializing in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions for the energy, chemicals and resources sectors. Headquartered in North Sydney, Australia, the firm offers project delivery, consulting and advisory services across the full asset lifecycle, from concept and feasibility through design, execution and operations support. Worley's client base spans major international oil and gas companies, mining operators, petrochemical producers and utility providers.

The company's service offerings encompass traditional engineering and project management as well as digital and sustainability-focused solutions.

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