Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Shares Down 7.4% - Time to Sell?

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS - Get Free Report) shares were down 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.98 and last traded at $35.70. Approximately 27,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 296,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.57.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research raised Worthington Steel from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Worthington Steel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel Trading Down 8.3%

The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.30.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $929.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.00 million. Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 0.50%.The company's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Worthington Steel's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Steel

In other news, CFO Timothy A. Adams sold 2,367 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $100,053.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,022.46. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 20,036 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $877,977.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 93,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,549.84. The trade was a 17.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,431,830. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Worthington Steel

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WS. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Worthington Steel by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Worthington Steel by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,143 shares of the company's stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Worthington Steel by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,297 shares of the company's stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Worthington Steel by 1,239.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel NYSE: WS is a leading North American steel processor specializing in the production of flat-rolled, coated and painted sheet and coil products. Operating as a wholly owned subsidiary of Worthington Industries, the company serves a broad range of industries, including construction, automotive, appliance, energy and agricultural equipment. Its core business activities encompass the processing, finishing and distribution of carbon and advanced high-strength steels, aluminum and stainless products to manufacturers across the continent.

The company’s product portfolio includes hot-dip galvanizing, galvannealed, aluminized and pre-painted steel products, as well as cold-rolled and hot-rolled coil.

Further Reading

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