W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.8333.

Several analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Raymond James Financial raised W.P. Carey from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on W.P. Carey from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $76.00 target price on W.P. Carey in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

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W.P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $71.27 on Friday. W.P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $61.09 and a fifty-two week high of $76.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $454.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.64 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 29.35%.W.P. Carey's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W.P. Carey will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. W.P. Carey's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.97%.

Insider Activity at W.P. Carey

In other news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $32,042.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,027,268. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.P. Carey

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 104,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. DV Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 328.6% during the first quarter. DV Trading LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $595,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365,724 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $92,815,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

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