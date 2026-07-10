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WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Cut to C$281.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
WSP Global logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank cut its price target on WSP Global to C$281 from C$286, while keeping a “sector outperform” rating. The new target still implies significant upside from the current share price.
  • Other analysts have also trimmed their targets recently, but sentiment remains broadly positive: the stock has a consensus Buy rating and an average target price of C$308.67.
  • WSP Global recently reported quarterly EPS of C$2.21 on revenue of C$4.55 billion, and a company director also bought shares in late June, signaling insider confidence.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$286.00 to C$281.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector outperform" rating on the stock. Scotiabank's price target indicates a potential upside of 62.70% from the stock's current price.

WSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD lowered their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$308.00 to C$307.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$335.00 to C$330.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$334.00 to C$305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$318.00 to C$266.00 and set an "outperformer" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$345.00 to C$315.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WSP Global currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$308.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WSP

WSP Global Stock Performance

WSP traded up C$1.42 on Friday, hitting C$172.71. 157,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,069. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$189.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.20. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$170.50 and a 12-month high of C$291.46.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.55 billion during the quarter. WSP Global had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 5.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 9.5687404 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WSP Global news, Director Pascale Sourisse bought 364 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$172.02 per share, with a total value of C$62,615.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 888 shares in the company, valued at C$152,753.76. The trade was a 69.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

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Analyst Recommendations for WSP Global (TSE:WSP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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