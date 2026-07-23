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WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
WSP Global logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • WSP Global shares hit a new 52-week low, trading as low as C$168.99 after falling about 5% in intraday trading. The stock was last seen at C$169.85, well below its recent closing price of C$175.14.
  • Despite the weakness, Wall Street sentiment remains positive: the stock has a consensus “Buy” rating and an average price target of C$300.50. Several analysts recently trimmed their targets, but most still rate the company favorably.
  • The company remains financially solid and continues paying dividends, with a recent quarterly dividend of C$0.375 per share and an annualized yield of 0.9%. WSP also reported Q1 earnings of C$2.21 per share and revenue of C$4.55 billion.
  • Interested in WSP Global? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$168.99 and last traded at C$169.85, with a volume of 229735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$175.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on WSP Global from C$278.00 to C$272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Desjardins set a C$372.00 price target on WSP Global and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their price target on WSP Global from C$318.00 to C$266.00 and set an "outperformer" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on WSP Global from C$286.00 to C$281.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on WSP Global from C$272.00 to C$207.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$300.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WSP Global

WSP Global Trading Down 5.0%

The company has a market capitalization of C$22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$182.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$217.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.04.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter. WSP Global had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of C$4.55 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that WSP Global Inc. will post 9.5687404 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. WSP Global's payout ratio is presently 20.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSP Global

In other news, Director Pascale Sourisse purchased 364 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$172.02 per share, with a total value of C$62,615.28. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$152,753.76. This represents a 69.47% increase in their position. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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