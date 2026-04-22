W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading Up 11% - What's Next?

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI - Get Free Report) shares were up 11% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.5950. Approximately 6,850,260 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 6,520,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

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Key Headlines Impacting W&T Offshore

Here are the key news stories impacting W&T Offshore this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst upgrade/outperform call cited by Yahoo Finance acted as an immediate catalyst for buying interest; such upgrades often trigger short-term momentum and increased institutional attention. WTI Stock Just Got A Fresh Outperform Call — Here’s What Stands Out

Recent analyst upgrade/outperform call cited by Yahoo Finance acted as an immediate catalyst for buying interest; such upgrades often trigger short-term momentum and increased institutional attention. Neutral Sentiment: Technical and liquidity signals are supportive: today’s volume (~9.1M) is above the ~6.56M average and the share price sits above the 50-day ($2.92) and 200-day ($2.28) SMAs — this can amplify short-term moves but doesn’t change underlying fundamentals.

Technical and liquidity signals are supportive: today’s volume (~9.1M) is above the ~6.56M average and the share price sits above the 50-day ($2.92) and 200-day ($2.28) SMAs — this can amplify short-term moves but doesn’t change underlying fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research issued a series of mixed-to-lower EPS revisions (several near-term quarters trimmed and FY2027 modestly cut to -$0.30) while keeping a "Hold" rating. Those estimate cuts highlight continued negative earnings and could cap sustainable upside if operational results or commodity prices don’t improve. MarketBeat WTI Research Summary

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W&T Offshore presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $570.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.09. The firm's 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.36 million. On average, analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

W&T Offshore Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. W&T Offshore's dividend payout ratio is currently -3.96%.

Institutional Trading of W&T Offshore

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,081 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,530 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,610 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,957 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company's stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused primarily on offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company acquires, develops and produces crude oil and natural gas reserves, operating a portfolio of producing properties that encompasses both shallow-water and deepwater assets. W&T Offshore leverages its technical expertise and asset management capabilities to optimize field development and production efficiency across its portfolio.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, W&T Offshore has built a track record of disciplined growth through strategic acquisitions and targeted exploration activities.

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