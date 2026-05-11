W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Raised to $1,355.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stephens from $1,300.00 to $1,355.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Stephens' target price suggests a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GWW. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,190.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,044.00 to $1,047.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,170.00 to $1,337.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,183.63.

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W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of GWW traded down $10.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,223.25. 34,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,833. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $906.52 and a 12-month high of $1,286.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,121.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,058.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.21 by $1.44. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%.The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.86 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 44.250-46.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 45.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 2,339 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.73, for a total value of $2,490,403.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,897,511.55. The trade was a 18.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,462.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,071,854 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,081,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,958,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 34,269.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435,466 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $439,407,000 after purchasing an additional 434,199 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,286 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,036,584,000 after purchasing an additional 389,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,597,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc NYSE: GWW is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger's product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

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