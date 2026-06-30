Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.2727.

WH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th.

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Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.8%

WH opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $69.21 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.97 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 69.44% and a net margin of 13.40%.Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 18,516 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,495,907.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,297,803.32. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

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