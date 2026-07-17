Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's target price points to a potential upside of 20.81% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WH. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.09.

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Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE:WH traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.98. 327,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $81.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.46. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $69.21 and a one year high of $92.68.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 69.44%. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 18,516 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,495,907.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 548,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,297,803.32. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,478.9% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

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