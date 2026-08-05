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Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Wynn Resorts logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wynn Resorts declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable August 28 to shareholders of record on August 14. The dividend equates to $1.00 annually and a yield of about 1.0%, with a relatively low payout ratio near 18%.
  • Second-quarter results exceeded expectations: revenue rose 6.9% year over year to $1.86 billion, while adjusted EPS of $1.24 topped the approximately $0.99 consensus estimate. Macau operations were a key contributor, alongside Las Vegas and Boston Harbor properties.
  • The stock opened at $97.60 and remains below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages despite analysts’ “Moderate Buy” consensus. Investors continue to weigh growth prospects, including the planned 2027 UAE resort, against regulatory and demand risks in Macau.
  • Interested in Wynn Resorts? Here are five stocks we like better.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the casino operator on Friday, August 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

Wynn Resorts has a payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wynn Resorts to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $97.60 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $92.52 and a 12 month high of $134.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Wynn Resorts

Here are the key news stories impacting Wynn Resorts this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Wynn reported second-quarter revenue of $1.86 billion, up 6.9% year over year and slightly above the $1.83 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share exceeded expectations near $1.00, while net income more than doubled to $140.1 million. Wynn Resorts, Limited Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results
  • Positive Sentiment: Macau operations were a key earnings driver: Wynn Palace revenue rose to $653.4 million and Wynn Macau revenue reached $351.1 million. Las Vegas operations generated $643.2 million, and Encore Boston Harbor contributed $209.3 million. The company also repurchased 741,098 shares for $75 million. Wynn Resorts Q2 revenue rises to $1.86 billion
  • Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 14. Wynn also announced that its Wynn Al Marjan Island resort in the UAE is expected to open in September 2027, adding a potential long-term growth catalyst. Wynn UAE resort opening date
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” view, but the stock remains below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting investors may be waiting for clearer evidence that the earnings momentum can continue. Wynn Resorts receives Moderate Buy consensus
  • Negative Sentiment: Reports that China’s anti-graft campaign is pressuring Macau casino operators highlight a continuing regulatory and demand risk for Wynn’s largest growth market. That concern may be offsetting the favorable quarterly results and contributing to the weaker share performance. China anti-graft drive squeezes Wynn Resorts in Macau

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited NASDAQ: WYNN is a global developer and operator of luxury resorts and casinos, renowned for its premium hospitality offerings and integrated entertainment experiences. The company specializes in high-end hotel accommodations, gaming operations, fine dining restaurants, retail outlets, meeting and convention spaces, and live entertainment venues. Its properties are designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers seeking upscale environments and world-class service.

Founded in 2002 by hospitality entrepreneur Steve Wynn, the company opened its flagship property, Wynn Las Vegas, on the Las Vegas Strip in 2005, followed by Encore Las Vegas in 2008.

Read More

Dividend History for Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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